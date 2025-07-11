Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading 45.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 45.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 705,221 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,325% from the average session volume of 49,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Purepoint Uranium Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.72, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

