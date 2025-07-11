Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 21,580 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 21,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $76,393.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,180,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,420,389.54. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 2.2%

PBYI opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 366.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBYI

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.