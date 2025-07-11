ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ITWO) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ITWO – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.62% of ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF by 408.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 94,462 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF Trading Up 0.6%

ITWO opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74. ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77.

ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF (ITWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index that holds Russell 2000 stocks and sells daily call options on the same index. The fund primarily uses swaps to replicate the buy-write strategy in replicating returns of the sub-index.

