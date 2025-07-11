Promising Cannabis Stocks To Watch Now – July 10th

Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, Indivior, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Incannex Healthcare are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, processing, distribution or ancillary services related to cannabis and hemp products. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the expanding legal marijuana market, though their performance can be highly volatile due to shifting regulations, market competition and evolving consumer trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 24,622,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,795,797. Tilray Brands has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $673.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 12,114,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,462,737. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $236.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.73. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Indivior stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.28. 394,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,096. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. Indivior has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.33. 76,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,097. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $61.82. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Shares of NASDAQ IXHL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,459,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,440,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Incannex Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 7.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IXHL

Read More