Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 4.5% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $564.34 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The company has a market capitalization of $514.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

