Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

