Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $198.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

