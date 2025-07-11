Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.8% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bank of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after buying an additional 11,691,451 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,152,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Cfra Research lifted their price objective on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Shares of BAC opened at $46.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

