Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of SQFTP opened at $13.76 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.
About Presidio Property Trust
