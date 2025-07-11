Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) and Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Photronics and Fujifilm”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $856.74 million 1.40 $130.69 million $1.92 10.35 Fujifilm $20.99 billion 1.21 $1.72 billion $1.12 9.13

Risk and Volatility

Fujifilm has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Fujifilm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Photronics has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujifilm has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Photronics and Fujifilm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fujifilm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Photronics currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.94%. Given Photronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Photronics is more favorable than Fujifilm.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fujifilm shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Photronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and Fujifilm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 14.00% 8.54% 7.43% Fujifilm 8.15% 7.84% 5.08%

Summary

Photronics beats Fujifilm on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates. The company offers electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Its Materials segment offers inkjet digital presses and printing plates for printing industries, as well as industrial inkjet-related products and inkjet heads; storage media and archiving services to save and manage digital data volumes; and materials for industrials, including display and touch panel, semiconductor and image sensor, and functional film materials. The company's Business Innovation segment provides devices and services used in offices, including multi-function devices and printers; and provides problem-solving document services tailored to diverse business formats and roles, including system integration, cloud service, business process outsourcing, and others. Its Imaging segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, photo printing services, and others; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors. The company was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

