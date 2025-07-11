Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.4318 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

