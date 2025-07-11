Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 793 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $300.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.28 and a 200-day moving average of $287.76.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

