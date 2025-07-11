Phillips Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,691,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $74.69.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

