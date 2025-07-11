Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VT opened at $129.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $130.05. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.88.
About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total World Stock ETF
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- BigBear.ai: Why a 90% Rally Could Be Just the Start
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 5 Hot Stocks With Summer Buybacks You Can Cash In On
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Now Could Be the Smartest Time to Buy Crypto Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.