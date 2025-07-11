Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $129.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $130.05. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.88.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

