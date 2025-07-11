Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 177.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BLV stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

