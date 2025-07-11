Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 417.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.90, a PEG ratio of 78.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total value of $4,808,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares in the company, valued at $80,139,825.75. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $2,211,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 399,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,864,376.10. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 866,806 shares of company stock valued at $104,910,027. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

