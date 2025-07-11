Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 858 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $110.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

