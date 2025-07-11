Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

