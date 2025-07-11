Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.94. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $89.70 and a one year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

