Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

OSCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oscar Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,932.16. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 7,473.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 83,733.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 50.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 484.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

