Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Trading 24.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 24.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 892,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 135,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Separately, Jones Trading cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

