Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Up 24.1% – Still a Buy?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 24.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 892,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 135,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Separately, Jones Trading lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of C$116.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.94.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

