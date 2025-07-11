Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

