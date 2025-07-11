NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVR by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.

NVR Stock Up 0.0%

NVR stock opened at $7,701.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,257.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,434.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

