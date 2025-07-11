NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $164.42 and last traded at $163.13, with a volume of 48101864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.03.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,571,729.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $8,000,000.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,826,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,389,781.06. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock worth $660,253,045 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

