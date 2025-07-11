NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director A Brooke Seawell Sells 48,971 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.36, for a total transaction of $7,999,902.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,875,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,383,803.68. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, July 10th, A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.73.

On Tuesday, July 8th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,300 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $8,000,215.00.

On Monday, July 7th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,514 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $7,999,902.18.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,411 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $8,000,065.71.

On Tuesday, July 1st, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80.

On Monday, June 30th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,912 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total transaction of $7,999,802.56.

On Friday, June 27th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $7,999,781.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,455 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $7,999,708.85.

On Wednesday, June 25th, A Brooke Seawell sold 52,774 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total transaction of $8,000,010.66.

On Tuesday, June 24th, A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $8,000,112.96.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $164.50.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

