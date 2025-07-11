Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Senior Officer Trevor Thomas Sells 100,000 Shares

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$245,000.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 4.2%

TSE:NDM opened at C$2.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -93.82 and a beta of 0.75. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.33.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

