Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Revvity worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,761,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,170,000 after buying an additional 2,969,326 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revvity by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,058,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Revvity by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,631,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,801,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Revvity by 15,023.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 287,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after acquiring an additional 285,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.07.

Revvity Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $102.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.61. Revvity Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.91%.

Revvity Company Profile



Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

