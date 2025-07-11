Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 46,276 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 732,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,276 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $121,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $157.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $379.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

