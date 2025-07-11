Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,735 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,735 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after purchasing an additional 136,895 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,253,483 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,484,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

