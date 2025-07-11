Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 119,528 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,760,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 100,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.70%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

