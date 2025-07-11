Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $490.00 price objective on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Watsco stock opened at $477.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.20. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $418.31 and a one year high of $571.42.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.24%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

