Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.72 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,287 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 141,343 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 165.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Wall Street Zen upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $25.74 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.40%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

