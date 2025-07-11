Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.22 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Loews worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novem Group purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 589.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,359,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 33,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,575.92. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

L stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77. Loews Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.16 and a 12-month high of $92.85.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

