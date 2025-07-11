Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.43 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,952,000 after buying an additional 1,186,555 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31,011.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,027,000 after acquiring an additional 986,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,904,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 882.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 437,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,186,000 after purchasing an additional 392,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,825,000 after purchasing an additional 314,323 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $238.69 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.63 and a 52 week high of $247.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.60 and its 200-day moving average is $236.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,554.85. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

