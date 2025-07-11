Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 285.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 373,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.1%

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.25. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

