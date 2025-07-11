Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,077,000 after acquiring an additional 127,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after buying an additional 1,490,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,984,000 after buying an additional 72,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,899,000 after buying an additional 460,804 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DHI stock opened at $139.67 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

