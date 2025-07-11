Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,733 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,034,000 after buying an additional 601,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,318,000 after buying an additional 939,835 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,422,000 after buying an additional 336,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

