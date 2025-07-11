Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 34,285 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,585 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,285 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Ramiah Investment Group bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 21.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.15.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

