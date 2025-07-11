Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 333 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $12,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,676,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $5,787,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $69.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WRB. TD Cowen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

