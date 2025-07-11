New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

