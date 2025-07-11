New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,552,961,000 after acquiring an additional 353,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,683,000 after purchasing an additional 483,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 690,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,413,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,276,000 after purchasing an additional 336,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,347,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

