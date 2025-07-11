New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SouthState by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in SouthState by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SouthState by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

SouthState Trading Up 0.3%

SSB opened at $97.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $77.74 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.50.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

