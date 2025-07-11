New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $24.42 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of XOM opened at $114.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.72. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $495.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

