New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $172.17 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $159.35 and a twelve month high of $264.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Bernstein Bank cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.