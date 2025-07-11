New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in IQVIA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 382.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,096,000 after buying an additional 66,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $165.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $252.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

