New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys 214 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of IWF opened at $428.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.09. The company has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $429.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

