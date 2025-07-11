M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,283,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Exelon by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

