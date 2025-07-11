M&T Bank Corp Acquires 5,247 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,084,418. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.57. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $200.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VST shares. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

