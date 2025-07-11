MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Kimberly Shacklett Sells 2,129 Shares of Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $192,887.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,924.20. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average is $79.86. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.87. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.72 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 96.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.2% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.7% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

